Lindsay Murrell, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Lindsay Murrell, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Jacksonville, FL. 

Lindsay Murrell works at Baptist Neurology Group South in Jacksonville, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Neurology Inc
    14540 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 2599, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 224-8090
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Lindsay Murrell, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437600889
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lindsay Murrell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Lindsay Murrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lindsay Murrell works at Baptist Neurology Group South in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Lindsay Murrell’s profile.

    Lindsay Murrell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lindsay Murrell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lindsay Murrell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lindsay Murrell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

