See All Physicians Assistants in Indianapolis, IN
Lindsay Mueller, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Lindsay Mueller, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Lindsay Mueller, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Indianapolis, IN. 

Lindsay Mueller works at Ascension St. Vincent Indianapolis in Indianapolis, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Karin Henderson, PA
Karin Henderson, PA
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Rehabilitation Hospital of Indiana At St Vincent
    2001 W 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 338-2345
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Lindsay Mueller?

    Photo: Lindsay Mueller, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Lindsay Mueller, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Lindsay Mueller to family and friends

    Lindsay Mueller's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Lindsay Mueller

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lindsay Mueller, PA-C.

    About Lindsay Mueller, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841720653
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lindsay Mueller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lindsay Mueller works at Ascension St. Vincent Indianapolis in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Lindsay Mueller’s profile.

    Lindsay Mueller has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lindsay Mueller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lindsay Mueller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lindsay Mueller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Lindsay Mueller, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.