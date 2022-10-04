Dr. Lindsay Wittman, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wittman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lindsay Wittman, OD
Dr. Lindsay Wittman, OD is an Optometrist in Cheektowaga, NY.
Dr. Wittman works at
Legarreta Eye Center2720 Union Rd Ste 7, Cheektowaga, NY 14227 Directions (716) 633-2203
Legarreta Eye Center1301 N Forest Rd, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions
Legarreta Eye Center667 Davison Rd, Lockport, NY 14094 Directions (716) 433-0091Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Independent Health
- MVP Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Whittman is wonderful. She took time to confirm and adjust my prescription and to understand my vision challenges. She listened to me and asked thoughtful follow up questions. She was very trustworthy and did not rush me through my appointment. I will recommend her to everyone I know!
- Optometry
- English
Dr. Wittman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wittman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wittman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wittman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wittman.
