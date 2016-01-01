See All Nurse Practitioners in Hixson, TN
Lindsay Marx, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Lindsay Marx, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Hixson, TN. 

Lindsay Marx works at BHA Highland Pediatric Clinic in Hixson, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    BHA Highland Pediatric Clinic
    4519 HIXSON PIKE, Hixson, TN 37343 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    1:00pm - 8:00pm

Ratings & Reviews

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Lindsay Marx, NP

  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
  • English
  • Female
  • 1780088641
Hospital Affiliations

  • CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson

