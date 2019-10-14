Lindsay Leider, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lindsay Leider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lindsay Leider, APRN
Lindsay Leider, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Boca Raton, FL.
Women's Wellness Center2500 N Military Trl, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 826-3800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 1:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
There are not enough stars in the universe for Lindsay! I have never felt more comfortable in the most uncomfortable situations. Lindsay always made me feel a thousand times better during all the anxiety and panicking that goes along with your first pregnancy. She made me laugh, she calmed me down, and honestly, she made my day on multiple occasions. I would always leave the office telling my husband, “Wow, I feel so much more confident that I can do this now.” I absolutely LOVE Lindsay and would recommend her to ANYONE.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1235648296
- University of Florida-Gainesville
Lindsay Leider accepts Cigna, First Health (Coventry Health Care), and other major insurance plans.
Lindsay Leider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Lindsay Leider. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lindsay Leider.
