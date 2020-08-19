See All Nurse Practitioners in Spokane, WA
Lindsay Laskowski, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2 (8)
Accepting new patients
Lindsay Laskowski, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Spokane, WA. 

Lindsay Laskowski works at Northwest OB-GYN, PS in Spokane, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest OB-GYN, PS
    105 W 8th Ave Ste 6020, Spokane, WA 99204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 455-5050
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    I saw Lindsay to establish medical care. It was apparent she had read my history and was very thorough and helpful. I appreciated her demeanor, professionalism and the fact that she followed up in writing a a timely manner.
    Barbara — Aug 19, 2020
    About Lindsay Laskowski, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639618705
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lindsay Laskowski, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lindsay Laskowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lindsay Laskowski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Lindsay Laskowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lindsay Laskowski works at Northwest OB-GYN, PS in Spokane, WA. View the full address on Lindsay Laskowski’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Lindsay Laskowski. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lindsay Laskowski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lindsay Laskowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lindsay Laskowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

