Lindsay Kammann, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lindsay Kammann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lindsay Kammann, CNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lindsay Kammann, CNP is a Cardiology Specialist in Maple Grove, MN.
Lindsay Kammann works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
North Memorial Health Heart & Vascular Clinic - Maple Grove9825 Hospital Dr Ste 200, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Directions
-
2
North Memorial Health Heart & Vascular Clinic - Robbinsdale3300 Oakdale Ave N Ste 200, Robbinsdale, MN 55422 Directions
-
3
North Memorial Health Heart & Vascular Clinic - Monticello1001 Hart Blvd Ste 150, Monticello, MN 55362 Directions
-
4
North Memorial Health Heart & Vascular Clinic - Buffalo1700 Highway 25 N, Buffalo, MN 55313 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Maple Grove Hospital
- North Memorial Health
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PreferredOne
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lindsay Kammann?
About Lindsay Kammann, CNP
- Cardiology
- English
- 1740746932
Frequently Asked Questions
Lindsay Kammann accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lindsay Kammann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lindsay Kammann works at
Lindsay Kammann has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lindsay Kammann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lindsay Kammann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lindsay Kammann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.