See All Nurse Practitioners in Florence, SC
Lindsay Howard, FNP Icon-share Share Profile

Lindsay Howard, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Lindsay Howard, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Florence, SC. 

Lindsay Howard works at Crescent Healthcare in Florence, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Gini Moore, NP
Gini Moore, NP
0 (0)
View Profile
Gary Summerfield Jr, FNP
Gary Summerfield Jr, FNP
2 (1)
View Profile
Rebecca Miller, NP
Rebecca Miller, NP
0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of MUSC Health Florence Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Crescent Healthcare LLC
    214 W PINE ST, Florence, SC 29501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 661-0500
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Lindsay Howard?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Lindsay Howard, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Lindsay Howard, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Lindsay Howard to family and friends

    Lindsay Howard's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Lindsay Howard

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lindsay Howard, FNP.

    About Lindsay Howard, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720289135
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lindsay Howard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Lindsay Howard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lindsay Howard works at Crescent Healthcare in Florence, SC. View the full address on Lindsay Howard’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Lindsay Howard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lindsay Howard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lindsay Howard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lindsay Howard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Lindsay Howard, FNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.