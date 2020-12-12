Lindsay Ekiss, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lindsay Ekiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lindsay Ekiss, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lindsay Ekiss, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from Walden University and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.
Lindsay Ekiss works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Alaska Regional Senior Health Clinic2841 Debarr Rd Ste 23, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 600-4934Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lindsay Ekiss?
As others have said, Lindsay is a great listener and is very knowledgable. What I like best is how she tuned into my history and preferences, and gave respect for 'my take on things' and then reviewed all my concerns with choices on how to proceed.... all in a charming manner, with some humor thrown in. The fact that she cares so much about her elderly patients is heartwarming.
About Lindsay Ekiss, FNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1902325558
Education & Certifications
- Walden University
Frequently Asked Questions
Lindsay Ekiss has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lindsay Ekiss accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lindsay Ekiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lindsay Ekiss works at
26 patients have reviewed Lindsay Ekiss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lindsay Ekiss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lindsay Ekiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lindsay Ekiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.