Lindsey Dorsey, CRNP

Lindsey Dorsey, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (103)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Lindsey Dorsey, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Philadelphia, PA. 

Lindsey Dorsey works at Einstein OB/GYN Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Einstein Practice Plan Inc
    5401 Old York Rd Ste 410, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 456-6990
  2. 2
    Einstein Ob/Gyn at Wayne Avenue
    5753 Wayne Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 848-8800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Adenomyosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Adenomyosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 103 ratings
Patient Ratings (103)
5 Star
(75)
4 Star
(23)
3 Star
(5)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)

About Lindsey Dorsey, CRNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1386293082
Frequently Asked Questions

Lindsey Dorsey, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lindsey Dorsey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Lindsey Dorsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Lindsey Dorsey works at Einstein OB/GYN Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Lindsey Dorsey’s profile.

103 patients have reviewed Lindsey Dorsey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lindsey Dorsey.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lindsey Dorsey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lindsey Dorsey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

