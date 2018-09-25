Lindsay Cunha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Lindsay Cunha, PSY
Overview
Lindsay Cunha, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Modesto, CA.
Locations
Psychiatric Medical Group of Modesto Inc.3425 Coffee Rd Ste A2, Modesto, CA 95355 Directions (209) 524-9402
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing and helped beyond expected
About Lindsay Cunha, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1306044342
Frequently Asked Questions
Lindsay Cunha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lindsay Cunha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Lindsay Cunha. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lindsay Cunha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lindsay Cunha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lindsay Cunha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.