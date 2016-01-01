Dr. Murray III accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lindley Murray III, PHD
Overview
Dr. Lindley Murray III, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Nashville, TN.
Locations
Nashville Center for Hope Healing2125 Belcourt Ave, Nashville, TN 37212 Directions (615) 269-0525
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lindley Murray III, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1255476081
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murray III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murray III has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murray III.
