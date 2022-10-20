See All Family Doctors in Brigham City, UT
Lindee Allen, APRN

Family Medicine
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Lindee Allen, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brigham City, UT. 

Lindee Allen works at Brigham Medical Clinic in Brigham City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Brigham Medical Clinic
    600 W Hospital Rd, Brigham City, UT 84302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 565-6480

Admitting Hospitals

  • Brigham City Community Hospital
  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 20, 2022
    Wiw. How refreshing to be listened to and cared about after having the same Dr for several years. I feel like I struck gold!
    Tara Owen — Oct 20, 2022
    About Lindee Allen, APRN

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194038489
    Primary Care
