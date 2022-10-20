Lindee Allen, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lindee Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lindee Allen, APRN
Overview
Lindee Allen, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brigham City, UT.
Lindee Allen works at
Locations
Brigham Medical Clinic600 W Hospital Rd, Brigham City, UT 84302 Directions (435) 565-6480
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham City Community Hospital
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Wiw. How refreshing to be listened to and cared about after having the same Dr for several years. I feel like I struck gold!
About Lindee Allen, APRN
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1194038489
Lindee Allen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Lindee Allen accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lindee Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Lindee Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lindee Allen.
