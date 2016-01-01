Linda Wang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Linda Wang, FNP
Overview
Linda Wang, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 650 N Sam Houston Pkwy E, Houston, TX 77060 Directions (832) 256-2009
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Linda Wang?
About Linda Wang, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1275092785
Frequently Asked Questions
Linda Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Linda Wang has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Linda Wang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Linda Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Linda Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.