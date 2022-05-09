See All Counselors in Trinity, FL
Linda Velez, LMHC

Counseling
3 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Linda Velez, LMHC is a Counselor in Trinity, FL. 

Linda Velez works at Trinity Counseling Services in Trinity, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Trinity Counseling Services
    1934 Duck Slough Blvd, Trinity, FL 34655 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 753-9084
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Cigna
    • CompPsych
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • New Directions Behavioral Health
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 09, 2022
    Listened intently, great at helping me resolve my problems. Very compassionate and insightful.
    Laura Elizabeth Bickler — May 09, 2022
    About Linda Velez, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134443278
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Hospice
    Internship

