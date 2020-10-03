Linda Van Valkenburg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Linda Van Valkenburg, LPC
Overview
Linda Van Valkenburg, LPC is a Counselor in Tulsa, OK.
Locations
- 1 2615 E 15th St, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 748-9444
Ratings & Reviews
Linda is an extraordinary therapist. The bad reviews are likely from parents who were guilty and lost their custody cases. She got me out of a dark place 10 years ago, where my father was manipulating me while physically and emotionally abusing me. She saw through this and saved me. She’s great at analyzing cases and is a compassionate person that you can always count on. Will always recommend, especially in divorce cases. It’s not easy to mediate between parents.
About Linda Van Valkenburg, LPC
- Counseling
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
16 patients have reviewed Linda Van Valkenburg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5.
