Linda Turner accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Linda Turner, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Linda Turner, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Chino Hills, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4195 Chino Hills Pkwy, Chino Hills, CA 91709 Directions (951) 677-1470
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Linda Turner?
I think what sets her apart from the others is that you will like her or dislike her instantly because she doesn't coddle you. She wants you to succeed, so she gets to the crux of the matter soon, and helps you see who you truly are.
About Linda Turner, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1144389073
Frequently Asked Questions
Linda Turner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Linda Turner. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Linda Turner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Linda Turner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Linda Turner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.