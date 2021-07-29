Dr. Linda Tharp, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tharp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Tharp, OD
Dr. Linda Tharp, OD is an Optometrist in Memphis, TN.
Dr. Linda Tharp PC1750 Madison Ave Ste 270, Memphis, TN 38104 Directions (901) 722-8598
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
She is an excellent eye doctor and is always very caring. She is both me and my daughter's optometrist and I am very happy with the care that we have received.
Dr. Tharp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tharp accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tharp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Tharp. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tharp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tharp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tharp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.