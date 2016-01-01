See All Nurse Midwives in Tacoma, WA
Linda Shewey, CNM

Midwifery
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Linda Shewey, CNM is a Midwife in Tacoma, WA. 

Linda Shewey works at Group Health Specialty Center in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Group Health Cooperative Tacoma
    209 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

About Linda Shewey, CNM

  • Midwifery
  • English
  • Female
  • 1578620373
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Medical Center

