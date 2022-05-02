Linda Schommer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Linda Schommer, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Linda Schommer, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Nashua, NH.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 16 Broad St, Nashua, NH 03064 Directions (603) 889-8781
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Linda Schommer?
I would like to thank Linda schommer for helping me to get thru a very difficult time in my life.She is very good at what she does.She could have giving up on me like many health care professionals have but has stuck with me.
About Linda Schommer, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1225181969
Frequently Asked Questions
Linda Schommer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Linda Schommer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Linda Schommer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Linda Schommer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Linda Schommer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Linda Schommer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.