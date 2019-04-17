Linda Rosenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Linda Rosenberg, PA-C
Overview
Linda Rosenberg, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Henderson, NV.
Linda Rosenberg works at
Locations
-
1
Wikler Family Practice Associates Professional Corp.8985 S Pecos Rd Ste 4A, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 433-1332
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Linda Rosenberg?
perfection
About Linda Rosenberg, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1134203508
Frequently Asked Questions
Linda Rosenberg accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Linda Rosenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Linda Rosenberg works at
7 patients have reviewed Linda Rosenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Linda Rosenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Linda Rosenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Linda Rosenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.