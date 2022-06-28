Dr. Linda Ritchie, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ritchie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Ritchie, PHD
Dr. Linda Ritchie, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Reston, VA.
Dr. Ritchie works at
Reston Office1800 Michael Faraday Dr Ste 201, Reston, VA 20190
Reston Office11710 Plaza America Dr Ste 200, Reston, VA 20190
Arlington office3801 Fairfax Dr Ste 61, Arlington, VA 22203
I found Dr. Ritchie when I was at rock bottom of my contamination OCD and anxiety in October 2021, and within 7 months I was cured of 99.9% of my symptoms! Since childhood, I had severe fear of vomit that prevented me from living my life, and I was projecting it onto my children. I lived in fear of myself or my children getting sick and vomiting. This translated into OCD--avoiding saying certain words, avoiding lots of place and people, avoiding driving on the highway in fear I or my kids would be sick in the car, etc. We were handwashing to the point of cracked, bleeding hands. When my child started checking expiration dates and asking for reassurance of cleanliness, and I knew I HAD to get help. I had seen a therapist before, and it numbed my symptoms, but I truly believed I would never be able to live a mentally healthy adult life, free of my OCD chains. Then I met Dr. Ritchie, and I'm not exaggerating, she changed my life! Through CBT, hypnosis, and EFT, I can finally truly LIVE!
DeWitt Army Community Hospital
East Tennessee State University
