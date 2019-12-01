Dr. Linda Richardson, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richardson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Richardson, PHD
Overview
Dr. Linda Richardson, PHD is a Psychologist in Highland Village, TX.
Dr. Richardson works at
Locations
The Costello Clinic2820 Village Pkwy Ste 620, Highland Village, TX 75077 Directions (940) 206-0888Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Superior HealthPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Richardson is a compassionate, dedicated professional who wants to help clients get better. What more could one want from a doctor?
About Dr. Linda Richardson, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1245243898
Education & Certifications
- TRINITY UNIVERSITY
Dr. Richardson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richardson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richardson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Richardson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richardson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richardson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richardson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.