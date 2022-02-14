See All Social Workers in Clearfield, UT
Linda Rhees, LCSW Icon-share Share Profile

Linda Rhees, LCSW

Clinical Social Work
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Linda Rhees, LCSW is a Clinical Social Worker in Clearfield, UT. 

Linda Rhees works at Affleck Dental in Clearfield, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Affleck Dental
    466 N Main St, Clearfield, UT 84015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 204-9200
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Linda Rhees?

    Feb 14, 2022
    The above review person, “Kate”, has an ax to grind. She is mentally ill and has never been to see Linda. She enjoys writing unfounded hateful comments against many professionals and businesses including this one. Linda Rhees is a professional who has helped hundreds of clients suffering from depression and other illnesses. She is highly respected nationally and uses the latest government approved technology in her practice. Because she has been doing this for many years, she understands how the brain works and uses her knowledge to provide optimum care.
    — Feb 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Linda Rhees, LCSW
    How would you rate your experience with Linda Rhees, LCSW?
    • Likelihood of recommending Linda Rhees to family and friends

    Linda Rhees' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Linda Rhees

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Linda Rhees, LCSW.

    About Linda Rhees, LCSW

    Specialties
    • Clinical Social Work
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093956575
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Linda Rhees, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Linda Rhees is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Linda Rhees has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Linda Rhees has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Linda Rhees works at Affleck Dental in Clearfield, UT. View the full address on Linda Rhees’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Linda Rhees. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Linda Rhees.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Linda Rhees, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Linda Rhees appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Linda Rhees, LCSW?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.