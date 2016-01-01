See All Nurse Practitioners in Des Moines, IA
Linda Ream, LISW

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (2)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Linda Ream, LISW is a Nurse Practitioner in Des Moines, IA. 

Linda Ream works at Innovative Psychiatric Care in Des Moines, IA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Innovative Psychiatric Care PC
    3900 Ingersoll Ave Ste 108, Des Moines, IA 50312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 279-6200
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Linda Ream, LISW

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255333894
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Linda Ream has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Linda Ream works at Innovative Psychiatric Care in Des Moines, IA. View the full address on Linda Ream’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Linda Ream. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Linda Ream.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Linda Ream, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Linda Ream appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

