Dr. Linda Rayha, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Linda Rayha, PHD is a Psychologist in Spring, TX.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 10655 Six Pines Dr Ste 180, Spring, TX 77380 Directions (281) 292-1000
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was impressed by her as well as her staff. Everyone was matter of fact but pleasant.
About Dr. Linda Rayha, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1114019932
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rayha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rayha accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rayha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rayha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rayha.
