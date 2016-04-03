See All Nurse Practitioners in Fall River, MA
Linda Paiva, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fall River, MA. 

Linda Paiva works at Southcoast Physicians Group, Inc. in Fall River, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    SPG - Borden
    534 Prospect St, Fall River, MA 02720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 973-7766
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Based on 1 ratings

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 03, 2016
    Kind hearted NP that puts in a lot of time with each visit and answers all my questions and concerns. One of the best healty care providers i have ever visited.
    Anakin in Fall River — Apr 03, 2016
    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619302023
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Linda Paiva has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Linda Paiva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Linda Paiva works at Southcoast Physicians Group, Inc. in Fall River, MA. View the full address on Linda Paiva’s profile.

    Linda Paiva has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Linda Paiva.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Linda Paiva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Linda Paiva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

