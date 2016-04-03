Linda Paiva has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Linda Paiva, NP
Overview
Linda Paiva, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fall River, MA.
Locations
SPG - Borden534 Prospect St, Fall River, MA 02720 Directions (508) 973-7766
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Kind hearted NP that puts in a lot of time with each visit and answers all my questions and concerns. One of the best healty care providers i have ever visited.
About Linda Paiva, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1619302023
Frequently Asked Questions
Linda Paiva accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Linda Paiva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
