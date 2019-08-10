Linda Olivere has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Linda Olivere, CFNP
Offers telehealth
Linda Olivere, CFNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Wilmington, DE.
Linda Olivere works at
David S. Estock M.d. P.A.1403 Foulk Rd Ste 105, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (302) 479-0100
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Linda is excellent. Extremely knowledgeable, kind, patient, really listens to her patients, insightful, cares about the welfare of her patients. I have been going to her for many years and always happy with my quality of care.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Linda Olivere accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Linda Olivere has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Linda Olivere. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Linda Olivere.
