Dr. Linda Nishi-Strattner, PHD
Overview
Dr. Linda Nishi-Strattner, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Tigard, OR. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University.
Locations
- 1 7505 SW Beveland Rd Ste 200, Tigard, OR 97223 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Linda Nishi-Strattner, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1851374532
Education & Certifications
- Morrison Center For Children and Families
- Ohio University
- Pomona College
