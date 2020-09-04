Linda Burt Moore has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Linda Burt Moore, EDD
Overview
Linda Burt Moore, EDD is a Psychologist in Waco, TX.
Linda Burt Moore works at
Locations
Lake Shore Center for Psychological Services P.c.4555 Lake Shore Dr, Waco, TX 76710 Directions (254) 776-0400
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Linda B. Moore, Ed. D is very professional and has great compassion during my visits with her. She is knowledgeable and the assignments she gives me to work on at home are both helpful and encouraging. I enjoy my visits with her and highly recommend her to anyone. Go see her.
About Linda Burt Moore, EDD
- Psychology
- English
- 1912997339
Frequently Asked Questions
Linda Burt Moore accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Linda Burt Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Linda Burt Moore works at
3 patients have reviewed Linda Burt Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Linda Burt Moore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Linda Burt Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Linda Burt Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.