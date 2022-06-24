See All Family Doctors in Fort Myers, FL
Linda Mondragon, PA-C

Family Medicine
5 (35)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Linda Mondragon, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. 

Linda Mondragon works at Lee Community Healthcare at Dunbar in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lee Community Healthcare at Dunbar
    3511 Dr Martin Luther King Blvd Ste B, Fort Myers, FL 33916 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 488-4927

Ratings & Reviews

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 35 ratings
Patient Ratings (35)
5 Star
(28)
4 Star
(6)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Linda Mondragon, PA-C

  • Family Medicine
  • English
  • Female
  • 1528439767
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Gulf Coast Medical Center
  • Cape Coral Hospital
  • Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida 
  • HealthPark Medical Center
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Linda Mondragon, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Linda Mondragon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Linda Mondragon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Linda Mondragon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Linda Mondragon works at Lee Community Healthcare at Dunbar in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Linda Mondragon’s profile.

35 patients have reviewed Linda Mondragon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Linda Mondragon.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Linda Mondragon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Linda Mondragon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

