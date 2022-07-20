Linda Modelfino has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Linda Modelfino, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Linda Modelfino, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Richmond, VA.
Linda Modelfino works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Good Neighbor Mental Health Support Inc.7001 Jahnke Rd, Richmond, VA 23225 Directions (804) 520-4600
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Linda Modelfino?
Linda Modelfino is kind and caring. She listens and remembers who you are. She is very thorough and helpful.
About Linda Modelfino, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1679048342
Frequently Asked Questions
Linda Modelfino accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Linda Modelfino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Linda Modelfino works at
5 patients have reviewed Linda Modelfino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Linda Modelfino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Linda Modelfino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Linda Modelfino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.