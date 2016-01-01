Linda Mims has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Linda Mims, LPC
Linda Mims, LPC is a Counselor in Dallas, TX.
- 1 400 S Zang Blvd Ste 828, Dallas, TX 75208 Directions (214) 948-9400
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- Counseling
- English
- 1821108960
Linda Mims accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Linda Mims has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Linda Mims, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Linda Mims appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.