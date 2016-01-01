Linda McCool accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Linda McCool, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Linda McCool, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Elizabethtown, KY.
Linda McCool works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Modern Kids Dentistry of Elizabethtown Pllc151 Drexler Cir, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions (270) 506-2730
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Linda McCool?
About Linda McCool, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1669914677
Frequently Asked Questions
Linda McCool has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Linda McCool works at
Linda McCool has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Linda McCool.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Linda McCool, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Linda McCool appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.