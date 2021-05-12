Linda Martell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Linda Martell, APRN
Overview
Linda Martell, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Sarasota, FL.
Linda Martell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gulf Coast Hma Physician Management LLC8383 S Tamiami Trl Unit 115, Sarasota, FL 34238 Directions (941) 244-9430
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Linda Martell?
Compassionate, not rushed, listened and on time
About Linda Martell, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1861904567
Frequently Asked Questions
Linda Martell accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Linda Martell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Linda Martell works at
8 patients have reviewed Linda Martell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Linda Martell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Linda Martell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Linda Martell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.