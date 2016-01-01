See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Apple Valley, CA
Linda Marcoux, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5 (2)
Overview

Linda Marcoux, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Apple Valley, CA. 

Linda Marcoux works at Mental Health Services of Apple Valley in Apple Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mental Health Services of Apple Valley
    18031 US Highway 18 Ste E, Apple Valley, CA 92307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 961-7733

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Childhood Depression
Depression
Anxiety
Childhood Depression
Depression

Treatment frequency



Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Childhood Depression Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Traumatic Spreading Depression Syndrome Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Linda Marcoux, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013103068
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Linda Marcoux, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Linda Marcoux is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Linda Marcoux has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Linda Marcoux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Linda Marcoux works at Mental Health Services of Apple Valley in Apple Valley, CA. View the full address on Linda Marcoux’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Linda Marcoux. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Linda Marcoux.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Linda Marcoux, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Linda Marcoux appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

