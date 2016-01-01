Linda Sanks, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Linda Sanks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Linda Sanks, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Linda Sanks, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Blaine, MN.
Linda Sanks works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
North Memorial Health Clinic- Blaine4181 108th Ave NE, Blaine, MN 55449 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- North Memorial Health
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PreferredOne
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Linda Sanks?
About Linda Sanks, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1497735674
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
Frequently Asked Questions
Linda Sanks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Linda Sanks using Healthline FindCare.
Linda Sanks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Linda Sanks works at
Linda Sanks has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Linda Sanks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Linda Sanks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Linda Sanks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.