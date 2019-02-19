Linda Laney, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Linda Laney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Linda Laney, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Linda Laney, LPC is a Counselor in Jackson, TN.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 386 Carriage House Dr, Jackson, TN 38305 Directions (731) 217-8666
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- MultiPlan
- PPO Plus
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Linda Laney?
Ms. Laney has an amazing ability to determine a patient's needs and develop a plan of care that leads to self-management. She is amazing!
About Linda Laney, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1316961857
Frequently Asked Questions
Linda Laney has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Linda Laney accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Linda Laney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Linda Laney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Linda Laney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Linda Laney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Linda Laney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.