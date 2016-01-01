Dr. Kynaston has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Linda Kynaston, PHD
Overview
Dr. Linda Kynaston, PHD is a Psychologist in Tucson, AZ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 4651 N 1st Ave Ste 106, Tucson, AZ 85718 Directions (520) 408-1499
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kynaston?
About Dr. Linda Kynaston, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1821103763
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kynaston accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kynaston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kynaston. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kynaston.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kynaston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kynaston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.