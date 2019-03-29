Dr. Kunce has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Linda Kunce, DC
Overview
Dr. Linda Kunce, DC is a Chiropractor in Grand Rapids, MI.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 833 Leonard St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504 Directions (616) 459-2332
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kunce?
I've been seeing Dr. Kunce for years and she just works magic every time I see her. She's trustworthy and honest, plus she doesn't sugarcoat things which is so appreciated. I really like that she recommends what's necessary as well instead of going overboard and recommending I come 3 times a week (like other chiropractors have done). I recommend Dr. Kunce to everyone looking for a good chiropractor!
About Dr. Linda Kunce, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1881787810
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kunce accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kunce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kunce. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kunce.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kunce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kunce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.