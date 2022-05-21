Linda Kornett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Linda Kornett, LCSW
Linda Kornett, LCSW is a Counselor in Alexandria, VA.
- 1 721 Gibbon St, Alexandria, VA 22314 Directions (703) 518-5184
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
I have been seeing Dr Kornett for years. She’s always been through and helpful never criticizing or choosing sides. Helps me to work out my situations. I would definitely recommend her.
About Linda Kornett, LCSW
- Counseling
- English
- 1659438893
