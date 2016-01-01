Dr. Klempner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Linda Klempner, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Linda Klempner, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Teaneck, NJ.
Locations
- 1 175 Cedar Ln Ste 3, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 692-9496
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Linda Klempner, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1093878498
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klempner accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klempner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Klempner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klempner.
