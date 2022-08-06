Dr. Linda Khoshaba, NMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khoshaba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Khoshaba, NMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Linda Khoshaba, NMD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine.
Locations
Natural Endocrinology Specialists7500 E Pinnacle Peak Rd Ste A109, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Directions (480) 585-4010Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Khoshaba is kind, caring and compassionate. She listens to your symptoms and helps you come up with a plan to correct them through natural medicine. She cares about each of her patients and knows the health history you discussed. She’s always responsive, so the person with the negative review must have been having a bad day!!! Amazing doctor who will always be my endocrinologist!
About Dr. Linda Khoshaba, NMD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 10 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Assyrian
- 1215280870
Education & Certifications
- Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine
- University of Western Ontario
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khoshaba has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khoshaba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khoshaba speaks Arabic and Assyrian.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Khoshaba. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khoshaba.
