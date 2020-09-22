Linda Keplinger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Linda Keplinger, CRNP
Overview
Linda Keplinger, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Salisbury, MD.
Linda Keplinger works at
Locations
Woodbrooke Adult Medicine1665 Woodbrooke Dr, Salisbury, MD 21804 Directions (410) 546-6650Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pm
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Knowledgeable and personable. A great fit for me. My husband was a retired physician in Salisbury and he was highly impressed with Linda.
About Linda Keplinger, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1932537461
Frequently Asked Questions
Linda Keplinger accepts Aetna and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Linda Keplinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Linda Keplinger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Linda Keplinger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Linda Keplinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Linda Keplinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.