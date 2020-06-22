Dr. Linda Hopkins, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hopkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Hopkins, PHD
Overview
Dr. Linda Hopkins, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Fielding Institute, Santa Barbara, Ca and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Locations
Dr. Linda Hopkins2436 W Coast Hwy Ste 107, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 290-2102
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I couldn't have been more fortunate to secure treatment with Dr. Hopkins after experiencing significant stress and depression related to my work environment (with my long term employer). She has been my rock for the past 9 months, offering constant support, comfort, and recommendations; in such a genuine and kindhearted style. I have nothing but respect and appreciation for Dr. Hopkins; and certainly treasure our relationship/friendship.
About Dr. Linda Hopkins, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1376930297
Education & Certifications
- Santa Ana Community College, Health Department, Santa Ana , Ca
- Fielding Institute, Santa Barbara, Ca
- University Of Southern California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hopkins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hopkins accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hopkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hopkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hopkins.
