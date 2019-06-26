See All Chiropractors in Dearborn, MI
Dr. Linda Holland, DC

Chiropractic
5 (69)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Linda Holland, DC is a Chiropractor in Dearborn, MI. 

Dr. Holland works at Henry Ford Medical Center - Ford Rd in Dearborn, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Henry Ford Medical Center - Ford Road
    5500 Auto Club Dr, Dearborn, MI 48126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 436-7936

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Ford Hospital
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 69 ratings
    Patient Ratings (69)
    5 Star
    (68)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    
    About Dr. Linda Holland, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770687477
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

