Dr. Grossman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Linda Grossman, PHD
Overview
Dr. Linda Grossman, PHD is a Psychologist in Laguna Hills, CA.
Locations
Samuel Psychotherapy Inc., 25255 Cabot Rd Ste 210, Laguna Hills, CA 92653, (949) 770-2244
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Grossman was the evaluator for our 730 evaluation and she did a good job. It's interesting reading the other reviews here - they're clearly polarized, which is common with child custody evaluations because people get upset when they don't get their way. She reported our conversations accurately and did so with my ex as well. We now have a visitation schedule that works for both of us and our kids get the benefit of having quality time with both parents.
About Dr. Linda Grossman, PHD
Psychology
English
NPI: 1417005570
Dr. Grossman accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grossman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Grossman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grossman.
