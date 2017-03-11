Linda Galanos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Linda Galanos, NP
Linda Galanos, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in San Luis Obispo, CA.
Medical Clinic At Casa100 Casa St Ste B, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 Directions (805) 242-0614
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Linda is both knowledgeable and caring. Known her for many years and appreciate the level of care my family receives from her.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Linda Galanos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Linda Galanos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Linda Galanos.
