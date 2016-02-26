Dr. Frey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Linda Frey, PHD
Overview
Dr. Linda Frey, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Missoula, MT.
Dr. Frey works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
121 Psychotherapy Pllc121 Hickory St Ste 1, Missoula, MT 59801 Directions (406) 830-3116
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frey?
Dr. Linda is very, very, patient. She's very appropriately sensitive when needing to be, as she has an awareness of when you may become upset before the time when it may happen. I've been to a couple of Psychologist that have not had that sixth sense, and it becomes so aggravating to have to stop to explain why I may be upset; Dr. Linda just understands. This is the reason I've been with Dr. Linda for more than 4 years trying to recover from my PSTD. It's a slow process, but worth the trip.
About Dr. Linda Frey, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1073551818
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frey works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Frey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.