Dr. Linda Forsberg, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Forsberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Forsberg, PHD
Overview
Dr. Linda Forsberg, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Southfield, MI.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 29201 Telegraph Rd Ste 600, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 827-7676
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Forsberg?
I saw Dr. Forsberg for a pre-employment psych eval. I'd been a police officer for 30 years before retiring and am getting back into law enforcement. I saw the previous reviews and was all set to see Dr. Forsberg with horns, carrying a trident. There were no such issues and this eval was like the other several I've experienced over my law enforcement career. Standard MMPI and CPI tests, vocabulary test, "pattern test". No problems at all. Professional and prompt.
About Dr. Linda Forsberg, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1619123320
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Forsberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Forsberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Forsberg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Forsberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Forsberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Forsberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.